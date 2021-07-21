Beijing fines and warns big tech groups over explicit content

Beijing’s cyber watchdog has fined and warned several of China’s biggest technology groups including Alibaba and Tencent over explicit material and exploitation of children on their platforms, reported the Financial Times.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement it was responding to the proliferation of obscene images and videos including “child-related” sexual content.

It did not specify how much the groups had been fined but on Wednesday the CAC summoned executives from ecommerce group Alibaba’s Taobao platform, internet giant Tencent’s messaging app QQ and China’s biggest social media platform Sina Weibo, as well as short-video company Kuaishou and popular fashion platform Xiaohongshu.

The companies were told on Wednesday that children under the age of 16 were “strictly forbidden” from appearing in live video streams. They were also told to “clean up” animation videos that “exposed characters, erotic and vulgar plots, bloody horror scenes and others dangerous behaviors”. The CAC warned it would take a “zero tolerance” approach and increase punishments and penalties for violations.