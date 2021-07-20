Superfast 600km/h maglev train rolls off the production line

The production of the fastest train ever built in China, with a top speed of 600km/h (373 miles per hour), shows China was becoming a “transport superpower”, according to China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), reported the South China Morning Post.

The maglev train rolled off the production line in the eastern coastal city of Qingdao on Tuesday, said manufacturer CRRC Qingdao Sifang. In January, chief engineer Liang Jianying said the train would go into service in five to 10 years.

Unlike conventional engines and rolling stock, maglev (magnetic levitation) trains hover above the track and are propelled forward by powerful electromagnets. The lack of friction makes them capable of travelling at much higher speeds than conventional trains.

The travel time between Beijing and Shanghai, for example, was expected to be cut from five hours by high-speed train to about 2.5 hours, state newspaper China Daily said on Tuesday.