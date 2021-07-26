Beijing launches fresh crackdown on internet industry

China’s internet ministry has launched a new nationwide campaign to purge what it deems problems in the internet industry, which has been battered for months in an almost continuous crackdown from different government bodies, reported the South China Morning Post.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), one of China’s top government bodies responsible for regulating the tech industry, has begun a six-month campaign to address the “tough problems” of the internet industry, including disturbing market order, infringing users’ rights, threatening data security and unauthorized internet connections, the ministry said in a notice published to its website on Monday.

The campaign will target 22 specific scenarios, including apps that do not allow users to opt-out of personalization, use pop-ups to mislead or deceive consumers, do not encrypt sensitive information when transmitting data and provide data to third parties without user consent, the ministry said.