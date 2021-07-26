US to stress need for ‘guardrails’ in Sherman’s talks in China

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will tell China in upcoming talks that while Washington welcomes competition, there needs to be a level playing field and guardrails to ensure ties do not veer into conflict, US officials said on Saturday, reported Reuters.

The senior officials, briefing reporters ahead of Sherman’s talks in Tianjin with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday, said the world’s two largest economies needed responsible ways to manage competition.

“She’s going to underscore that we do not want that stiff and sustained competition to veer into conflict,” one senior US administration official said ahead of the first high-ranking, face-to-face contact between Washington and Beijing in months as the two sides gauge how they can ease festering ties.

“The US wants to ensure that there are guardrails and parameters in place to responsibly manage the relationship,” he said. “Everyone needs to play by the same rules and on a level playing field.”