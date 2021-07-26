Beijing orders Tencent to give up exclusive music copyrights

Beijing ordered Tencent Holdings Ltd. to relinquish all their exclusive global music licensing deals within 30 days and fined the firm RMB 500,000 ($77,175) for anti-competitive practices, according to an executive punishmentpublished Saturday by the State Administration for Market Regulation, reported Caixin.

It comes after an official probe of Tencent’s 2016 purchase of a major stake of China Music Corp. concluded this week that the deal breached China’s Anti-Monopoly Law, given it helped the tech giant net rights to 80% of exclusive music licensed in China.