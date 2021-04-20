Beijing to test self-driving delivery vehicles

The Beijing municipal government will allow self-driving delivery vehicles to operate in certain areas of the city in a trial of autonomous auto technology for commercial use, reported Caixin.
A document released Monday designated several areas in the city’s northeast Yizhuang New District, the Daxing International Airport and several expressways for the operation of unmanned delivery vehicles.
The areas will offer testing grounds for management and operation of the new technology, according to the document.
