First car equipped with Huawei self-driving system goes on sale

The first commercial passenger car fitted with an autonomous driving system developed by Huaweihas gone into pre-order, cementing the firm’s push into the auto industry as it tries to cushion the impact of US sanctions on its core smartphone business, reported Caixin.

Arcfox, a brand owned by the electric vehicle subsidiary of Shanghai-listed automaker BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology, said on Saturday it had begun taking preorders for the Polar Fox Alpha S, a four-door electric sedan equipped with Huawei’s self-driving technology and a version of the Shenzhen-based company’s homegrown Harmony operating system.

It came as the head of Huawei’s car unit announced it would invest $1 billion in automotive technology this year, placing it firmly among a group of Chinese tech giants that are pushing aggressively into an auto sector undergoing a historic shift toward increasingly autonomous, connected, and new-energy powered vehicles.