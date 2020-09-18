Beijing’s concerns loom over Nvidia’s $40 billion Arm deal

China’s chip industry has urged Beijing to investigate Nvidia’s $40 billion takeover of Arm, warning that the deal will hand the US control over key technology used in almost all mobile phone chips, reported the Financial Times.

Zhu Jing, the vice-chairman of the Beijing Semiconductor Association, said a US company could not be trusted with ownership of Arm, whose energy efficient chip designs are used in 95% of the chips designed in China.

“Look at how the US is treating Huawei. If Arm is acquired by a US company, everyone will be worried,” Zhu told The Paper, a Chinese state-owned newspaper.

The Global Times, another state-owned newspaper, also urged Beijing to intervene on Wednesday. “The possibility that Arm could be politicized as a US technology weapon against China’s technology companies must be taken seriously,” the editorial warned.