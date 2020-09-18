Tencent’s gaming stakes draw US national security scrutiny

The Trump administration has asked gaming companies to provide information about their data-security protocols involving Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings, people familiar with the matter said, reported the South China Morning Post.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS), which is chaired by the Treasury Department, has sent letters to companies, including Epic Games, Riot Games and others, to inquire about their security protocols in handling Americans’ personal data, said SCMP sources.

Tencent, the world’s largest gaming company, owns Los Angeles-based Riot and has a 40% stake in Epic, which is the maker of the popular video game Fortnite.