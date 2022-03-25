Beyond Meat opens Pinduoduo store

Meat alternative maker Beyond Meat has partnered with Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo in an attempt to access the growing demand for plant-based protein in China. The deal follows Beyond Meat’s recent partnerships with JD.com and Tmall, reports the South China Morning Post . In a statement released on Thursday, the US-based vegan meat company announced the launch of an online store on Pinduoduo, a grocery platform known for its competitive pricing, where signature products such as Beyond Beef and Beyond Pork will be sold.

It is the first global plant-based brand to launch a store on Pinduoduo, as it continues its expansion into the rapidly growing Chinese market for vegan food. The sector is forecast to be worth $12 billion by 2023, according to a report by Euromonitor International.

Beyond Meat launched its store on JD.com’s e-commerce platform in July. A year before that, it began selling in Alibaba’s Hema supermarket chain in Shanghai, marking the first time a plant-based meat had been sold in a grocery store in China.