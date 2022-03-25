BYD and Shell partner for EU EV charging network

China’s biggest new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer by sales, BYD, has entered into a partnership with international energy company Shell to develop its electric vehicle (EV) charging network through China and Europe, reports the South China Morning Post . The Warren Buffett-backed carmaker and the oil and gas major plan to form a joint venture to develop EV charging networks in China, starting with a network of more than 10,000 charging points in Shenzhen before expanding to more locations across China.

BYD’s battery-powered electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles will also be allowed to access 275,000 charging points across Shell’s network in Europe. Shell hopes to operate over 500,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2025.

The partnership will start in China and Europe, before extending to other regions across the globe, according to the statement. Shell and BYD also intend to collaborate on global research and development in the areas of battery performance and advanced charging.