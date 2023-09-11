Biden meets with Li Qiang at G20

US President Joe Biden revealed Sunday that he had talked with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in India, reports Nikkei Asia . “We talked about stability,” Biden told reporters in Hanoi. Biden said the encounter with Li, whom he described as Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s no. 2, “wasn’t confrontational at all.”

They also discussed the Global South, according to Biden, who did not reveal the format of the encounter. Biden said that Li approached him. “We’re not looking to hurt China,” Biden also said in Hanoi, where the US and Vietnam upgraded their bilateral relationship. But “China is beginning to change some of the rules of the game in terms of trade and other issues.”

Biden said he hoped to meet with Xi soon. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum to be held in the US in November could provide an opportunity.