Panasonic expands China-based R&D staff by 40%

Panasonic Holdings has expanded its software development capabilities in China by scaling up staff in the city of Dalian by 40% over the last few years, reports Nikkei Asia . Panasonic Software Development Center Dalian has grown from about 700 people in 2020 to roughly 1,000 people in 2022, president Zhang Xue told Nikkei in an interview. The center is now the Japanese electronics company’s biggest overseas software development hub in terms of head count.

The employee numbers include outside contractors. There are plans to add more staff, with the specific number of hires being finalized, Zhang said.

About 40% of the center’s software development work is focused on automotive applications while roughly 25% is dedicated to consumer electronics and household appliances.