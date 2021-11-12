Biden signs law limiting Chinese telecoms licenses

US President Joe Biden has signed a law to block Chinese telecoms companies, such as Huawei and ZTE, from acquiring new equipment licenses from the US regulators, the newest move from Washington to clamp down on China’s tech giants over national security concerns, reports the South China Morning Post . The new law, called the Secure Equipment Act, prevents the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from granting or reviewing applications for licenses from companies that the agency determines are a security threat to the US.

Brendan Carr, the FCC’s senior Republican commissioner, said last month that the bill would “close a glaring loophole that Huawei and others are exploiting today to place their insecure gear into our networks.”

In March, the FCC, which manages access to airwaves in the US, listed Huawei, ZTE and multiple other Chinese technology companies as firms that pose “an unacceptable risk” to US national security. The list was mandated by Congress under a 2019 law, but it did not stop the FCC from continuing to grant licenses to the companies on the list.