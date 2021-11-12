Didi looks to relaunch apps at end of data probe

Didi Global is getting ready to relaunch its recently-banned ride-hailing app in China by the end of the year in anticipation that the cybersecurity investigation into the company will come to a close by then, reports Reuters . According to three people directly involved in the relaunch, China’s cyberspace regulator is expected to finalize any penalties on the company in December.

The company has set aside RMB 10 billion ($1.6 billion) for a potential fine, said one of the sources. In July, the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) ordered app stores to remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi—just days after the ride-hailing giant listed in New York.

It also told the company to stop registering new users, citing national security and the public interest.