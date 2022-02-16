Bilibili adding 1,000 staff after worker death

Chinese online video streaming giant Bilibili has revealed plans to recruit 1,000 content censors as a result of the controversy around the recent death of a 25-year-old staff member and ongoing discourse related to overwork in the country’s internet industry, reports the Financial Times . The young man, nicknamed Muse Muxin, was deputy team leader of the graphics and text censoring team at Bilibili’s office in the central city of Wuhan. He had a sudden brain aneurysm at home on February 4 and died in hospital, Bilibili said in a statement on the Weibo social network.

In addition to the new staff, Bilibili said it would set up a counseling service to help ensure the physical and mental wellbeing of its employees. It had 2,413 content monitors at the end of 2020.

The death comes amid a growing rejection of the technology sector’s ingrained culture of overwork—nicknamed “996” in reference to 9am to 9pm working hours six days a week—among young people who are instead embracing a laid-back philosophy of “laying flat”.