Flexible work policy announced by Trip.com

Chinese online travel company Trip.com Group has announced a flexible working scheme that will allow its 33,000 employees to work from outside the office for a certain amount of time during the week, reports Caixin . From March 1, employees on the Chinese mainland will have the opportunity to apply to work remotely for one or two days on Wednesday and Friday each week, though managers will have to sign off, according to a company statement on Tuesday. Its overseas offices will adopt it when local pandemic situation permits.

“Not only does it (hybrid working) improve employee satisfaction without compromising efficiency, it also helps reduce traffic congestion and (aids) environmental protection,” said James Liang, chairman of Trip.com. A wide implementation of the policy will save money for both employees and employers because of lower commuting costs and lower office rent, he added.

After being forced to work from home in 2020 due to the pandemic, office workers across the world are now being asked to return to their workplaces, but many still miss the flexibility of remote working. Some companies, including big tech players such as Amazon, Google and Apple, have adopted a hybrid work model, where employees have the flexibility to return to the workplace or work from home, or manage the number of days they’d like to work in the office or from home.