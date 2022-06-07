BiliBili slashes jobs

Chinese video platform Bilibili started a round of job cuts in mid-May, targeting the gaming, livestreaming and commercialization business segments, reports Caixin . The company previously denied rumors of large-scale staff reductions, saying it was adjusting some businesses, resulting in personnel changes. It also did not respond to an updated request for comments.

A former employee in the livestreaming segment who was cut in this round mentioned that he was told the company is adjusting the business.

Two former employees who were let go in this round of terminations told Caixin that the affected business units reduced their workforces about 20%, while the core business at the main website of Bilibili experienced less change.