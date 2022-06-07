Didi cybersecurity probe to come to an end

China is concluding a yearlong probe into ride-hailing giant Didi Global and preparing to lift a ban on adding new users, people familiar with the discussion said, the latest sign Beijing wants to spur economic activity from its beleaguered tech giants, reports The Wall Street Journal .

Chinese regulators plan as well to allow the mobile apps of Didi back on domestic app stores, the people said. The apps were removed last July when Chinese authorities opened a data-security probe into Didi, citing national-security reasons. The lifting of the new user ban and app restorations could both happen as early as this week, the people said.

Authorities are also lifting limits on registering new users on apps run by Chinese logistics platform Full Truck Alliance and online recruitment firm Kanzhun, the people said. Both were subject to similar cybersecurity reviews by regulators around the same time as Didi.