Yunnan offers cash subsidies for graduates

Keen on attracting college graduates for essential jobs in rural villages, the western Chinese province of Yunnan is introducing a cash subsidy for those that move there, reports the South China Morning Post . Yunnan authorities will offer an annual subsidy of RMB 50,000 ($7,500) per person if they choose to work in rural villages and take jobs in education, medicine, agriculture and poverty alleviation.

The move, announced on Sunday, comes as the nation’s youth unemployment rate and the number of fresh college graduates have both reached record highs, further straining China’s already battered economy.

The central government has also ordered local cadres to take the lead in boosting economic growth and employment, as China is struggling to keep the unemployment rate under the government’s target of “within 5.5%” this year.