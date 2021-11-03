Blacklisting issues force Huawei division sell-off

Embattled telecoms giant Huawei is in late-stage discussions to sell its x86 server business amid difficulties in securing process from Intel due to the US blacklisting of the Chinese firm, reports Reuters. According to people familiar with the matter, Huawei is selling the server business to a consortium that includes at least one government-backed buyer.
The sources said several potential buyers from government and the private sector emerged in recent months.
Henan Information Industry Investment, a state-owned firm that has been a partner of x86, consumer electronics maker Huaqin Technology and an asset management company representing the Hubei provincial government are apparently involved in the talks.
