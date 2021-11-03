Yahoo leaves China completely

US internet company Yahoo has wrapped up its remaining online services in mainland China, marking its final exit from the country, weeks after Microsoft’s LinkedIn announced it was leaving the world’s second-largest economy due to increased compliance requirements, reports the South China Morning Post .

The California-based firm said its “suite of services will no longer be accessible” in the country, according to a statement posted on its website over the weekend. It added that “Yahoo products and services remain unaffected in all other global locations,” without elaborating on the reasons behind its exit from the mainland.

The withdrawal leaves the US presence in China’s online market largely limited to Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon in terms of operating systems and hardware within the country as well as marketing and cloud services needed by Chinese companies outside the country.