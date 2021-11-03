Disneyland Shanghai tests over 30,000, shuts temporarily

Disneyland and Disneytown in Shanghai temporarily closed on Monday and Tuesday after a newly confirmed Covid-19 case in the neighboring Zhejiang province was found to have visited the attraction at the weekend, reports Caixin . Shanghai Disney Resort first announced the suspension of entry into its theme park and commercial area on Sunday. All visitors within the resort premises were told to undergo nucleic acid tests before leaving.

Local authorities also required tourists who visited Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown over the past weekend to report to their neighborhood authority, employer or school. These visitors were required to take Covid-19 tests four times in the next 14 days, according to another Sunday notice.

As of Monday morning, local authorities said 33,863 people who had visited the resort over the past weekend had tested negative for Covid-19. The results of more than 900 environmental samples collected were also negative.