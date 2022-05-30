Bond markets in China opened to overseas investors

China will open up the final corner of its onshore bond market to foreign financial institutions as Beijing attempts to reignite global interest in renminbi debt in the face of a severe economic slowdown, reports the Financial Times . The People’s Bank of China announced on Friday evening in Beijing that overseas investors will be granted access to onshore exchange-based bond markets in Shanghai and Shenzhen starting from June 30.

The central bank said the opening up of the markets, announced alongside a batch of other long-awaited reforms for the country’s fixed-income markets, would “further facilitate investing by foreign institutional investors in the Chinese bond market and unify the cross-border management of funds”.

The move comes after global investors dumped a record $35 billion worth of renminbi-denominated bonds in the first four months of the year as Covid-19 lockdowns have pummeled the country’s currency, pushing the renminbi down by more than 5% against the dollar in 2022.