Reshuffle for Tencent news team

Tencent Holdings, China’s most valuable tech company, reshuffled its news service operation this week, changing the unit’s head and removing a handful of veteran editorial staff from their roles amid a tougher regulatory environment and increased competition, reports the South China Morning Post .

In an internal notice issued on Monday, Tencent announced it had appointed He Yijin, a video product expert, as the new head of Tencent News and editor-in-chief of the company’s news portal, according to people briefed on the restructuring, who declined to be identified as they are not authorised to talk with media.

He replaced Wang Shimu, a music product manager who took over Tencent News last August from Chen Juhong, a renowned Chinese journalist and a 2003 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.