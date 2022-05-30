Residential REITs go ahead in China

China’s first public real estate investment trusts (REITs) based on residential properties will be launched soon, as regulators step up efforts to channel fresh capital into the struggling real estate sector and aid a virus-hit economy, reports Reuters . Stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen each accepted an application for residential REITs backed by rental incomes from affordable housing, exchange filings show.

The launches will expand the investment scope of China’s REITs, which have been based on infrastructure projects such toll ways, logistics centres and sewage plants.

But Beijing has no plans yet to allow REITs to channel money into commercial properties such as office towers and shopping malls – common REIT assets globally.