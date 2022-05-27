Huawei reveals new data center

Huawei Technologies unveiled a new data center design Thursday that the Chinese group says can be deployed in about half the time previously required, aiming for government contracts in its home market, reports Nikkei Asia .

The design consists of modules built off-site for faster deployment. A data center with 1,000 racks can be delivered in as little as six to nine months, down from a wait time of at least 18 months, Huawei said.

The new construction method also cuts the space needed for installation by 40%, while artificial intelligence will help handle breakdowns and maintenance more efficiently, according to Huawei. The company plans to use the new data center for its cloud services as well.