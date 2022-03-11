The Ukraine war continues to dominate, of course, and our primary thought is that the opportunity still exists for China to play the honest broker, and thereby seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to become, and to be recognized as, a global leading power, with all the credibility and leverage that would accrue therefrom. To do it just requires a slight step further away than their current position, and everyone knows that no one has the ear of Mr P to a greater extent than these guys. But the likelihood of such a surmise eventuating? It seems remote. And the potential honest brokers out there at the moment, including Israel and Turkey, are going to find it hard to gain any traction on the Ukraine side once the Russkies launch assaults on Kyiv and the other major cities. This has such massive implications for all parts of the world, and every day it continues would seem to make it a tougher game for Those in Command.

In other news, the Zero Covid policy is being severely tested in Shanghai and other parts of the country, but there is a sense that the Center is looking actively for a way to move beyond and out of that stance. It will not be easy.

Wear a mask. And in Ukraine, a helmet as well.