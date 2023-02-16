Buffet drops TSMC stake by 86%

Warren Buffett slashed his holding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just months after disclosing a major stake, an unusually quick reversal by the legendary stock picker that’s chilling investor sentiment toward the chip giant, reports Bloomberg .

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cut its holding of TSMC’s American depositary receipts by 86% last quarter, according to the latest filing. Assuming it sold them at the average price over the period, the stake sale would have fetched $3.7 billion.

Shares of the world’s largest chip foundry slid as much as 4% in Taipei following the news, amid broad market losses. TSMC had jumped in November amid news that Buffett had acquired a stake worth about $5 billion, and it’s still up more than 40% from an October low.