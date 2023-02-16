Foxconn leases new Vietnam site

Apple’s biggest contractor Foxconn Technology Group said it has secured a new site in Vietnam, as the Taiwanese giant pushes ahead with efforts to shift more production away from mainland China following major disruptions at its key manufacturing base late last year, reports the South China Morning Post .

Taipei-listed Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has signed a lease with Saigon-Bac Giang Industrial Park Corp to occupy a plot of 45 hectares (111 acres) for around $62.5 million to meet “operational needs and expand production capacity,” according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The site, located in the Quang Chau Industrial Park in Bac Giang province east of Hanoi, was rented through Foxconn’s subsidiary Fulian Precision Technology Component Co. The lease will run through February 2057, the company said.