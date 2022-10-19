BYD launches EVs in Europe

China’s BYD, second only to Tesla in global sales of electric vehicles, has officially moved to ramp up the competition against Western rivals on their home turf in Europe, reports Nikkei Asia . BYD announced the launch of three EVs in the European market at Monday’s press day for the first Paris Motor Show in four years.

By bringing its products and innovation to Europe, the company aims to become the “global leader” in EVs, said Michael Shu, managing director of BYD Europe. The show opens to the public on Tuesday.

BYD will release the EVs in Germany by the end of 2022, then in France, the UK and other major markets in 2023. BYD will mainly export them from China but is considering supplying them from a planned Thai factory.