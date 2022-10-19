TikTok looks to Brazil, US for e-commerce expansion

TikTok is planning to expand its e-commerce business to the US and Brazil as it seeks new sources of revenue and user growth amid persistent political scrutiny over its ties to China, reports the South China Morning Post .

The viral short video platform, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, has posted more than 300 related jobs on LinkedIn over the past week, including positions for recommendation algorithm engineers, advertising merchant product managers, and heads of its household and make-up goods categories.

“With more than 1 billion loyal users globally, we believe TikTok is an ideal platform to deliver a brand new and better e-commerce experience to our users,” the company said in some of its job posts. “We are looking for passionate and talented people to join our e-commerce operations team in the US.”