BYD launches new chassis suspension system

China’s BYD launched on Monday a new chassis suspension system as the electric vehicle maker ramps up efforts to move upmarket with premium products, reports Reuters . The system, BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, is similar to the chassis suspension systems available in premium and luxury cars, such as Porsche’s Dynamic Chassis Control and Mercedes Benz’s Magic Body Control.

The DiSus system will come in three variations and will be used in BYD’s luxury off-road SUV Yangwang U8 initially, BYD said in a statement. It will also be available in BYD’s Han, Tang and Denza models, it added.

The move underscores a shift for BYD, whose current car products are mostly concentrated in the mass market segment priced under RMB 300,000 ($43,641.44), as it attempts to reach a more upmarket segment with its offerings.