SenseTime releases ChatGPT challenger

SenseTime Group showed off a suite of new artificial-intelligence services developed with the company’s access to vast troves of data and deep computing power, including the latest Chinese challenger to AI phenom ChatGPT, reports Bloomberg .

Chief Executive Officer Xu Li took the stage to demonstrate the large AI model SenseNova and a user-facing chatbot called SenseChat. Xu, with help from staff, introduced how SenseChat could tell a story about a cat catching fish, with multiple rounds of questions and responses. Then he demonstrated how the bot could help with writing computer code, taking in layman-level questions in English or Chinese and translating them into a workable product.

Xu said that now human programmers do about 80% of the work in AI development, but in the future it will be reversed so that AI can handle 80% of the effort while humans take on 20% of the work to direct and polish. The AI model can also help double-check, translate and revise code, he said.