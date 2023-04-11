China rail investment hits 2013 levels

China’s railway investment in the first quarter hit its highest level since 2013 amid government efforts to boost the economy and expand infrastructure in Western border regions that are of ever-increasing security and economic importance, reports the South China Morning Post . Total fixed-asset railway investment in the first three months of the year hit RMB 113.55 billion ($16.5 billion), up by 6.6% from the same period last year, China State Railway Group confirmed on Sunday.

It is the highest first-quarter investment in the past decade, although the start of the year is traditionally a slow season for railway construction.

For later this year, the state railway operator will focus on the construction of projects in border areas, including in the autonomous regions of Xinjiang and Tibet, as well as along the new Western land-sea corridor—a trade and logistics passage bridging Western China with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations—it said.