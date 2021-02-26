ByteDance agrees to $92 million privacy settlement with US TikTok users

ByteDance has agreed to a $92 million class-action settlement to settle data privacy claims from some US TikTok users, according to documents filed Thursday in US District Court in Illinois, reported the South China Morning Post.

ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the short video app that has more than 100 million US users, agreed to the settlement after more than a year of litigation, said the SCMP.

“While we disagree with the assertions, rather than go through lengthy litigation, we’d like to focus our efforts on building a safe and joyful experience for the TikTok community,” TikTok said on Thursday. The settlement still requires court approval.

The lawsuits claimed the TikTok app “infiltrates its users’ devices and extracts a broad array of private data including biometric data and content that defendants use to track and profile TikTok users for the purpose of, among other things, ad targeting and profit”.