China’s Xiaomi adds manufacturing muscle in India to boost phone production

Xiaomi is enlisting more contract manufacturers to make its phones in India, adding heft in a country where it is already one of the biggest smartphone brands, reported Reuters.

China’s BYD and DBG will be the company’s new suppliers in India, Manu Jain, managing director of Xiaomi’s India operations, said at a press conference on Thursday.

Xiaomi has been manufacturing phones in India for over half a decade and has rapidly grown in the highly competitive market where voice calling and data costs are one of the lowest in the world.

“Now 99% of our smartphones and 100% of our smart TVs are manufactured in India and the majority of the components for smartphones will be locally manufactured or sourced from India,” the company said.