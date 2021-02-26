China sets 15-year transport expansion plan as it seeks to double size of economy by 2035

The world’s largest high-speed rail network could nearly double in size over the next 15 years as part of China’s ambitious new plan to expand public transport – signaling that the government will continue to splash out on large infrastructure projects as it pursues its goal of doubling the size of the economy by 2035, reported the South China Morning Post.

Beijing aims to increase the national high-speed railway network to 70,000km (43,500 miles) by 2035 – an 84% increase from the estimated 38,000km at the end of last year, according to a blueprint jointly released on Wednesday by the Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party and the State Council, the country’s cabinet.

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared in November that it was “completely possible” for China to double the size of its economy, and per capita income, by 2035. Given China’s strong economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, some analysts now project the size of China’s economy will surpass that of the United States as early as 2028 – seven years ahead of Beijing’s goal.