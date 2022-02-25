ByteDance employee dies, reignites overwork arguments

An employee of Chinese social-media giant ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, as died after exercising at the company gym. The 28-year-old’s death has reignited arguments around dangerous levels of over-working at Chinese tech companies, reports Caixin . The incident came just two weeks after the sudden death of a 25-year-old content reviewer at short video platform Bilibili.

The news first came from a social media chat posted by the employee’s wife, who said her husband died at the gym and blamed ByteDance for not providing immediate help. She said he frequently worked overtime as an image algorithm engineer at the company’s Beijing headquarters.

ByteDance confirmed Wednesday morning in a notice that the employee felt dizzy after working out about one hour at the company gym Monday evening and told a gym trainer that he might have low blood sugar.