Lenovo boosted by ‘work from home’ culture

The world’s number one PC-maker, Lenovo Group, posted record quarterly revenue and profit as the Chinese firm continued to see benefits from the shift to working from home due to the pandemic, reports Caixin. In the three months through December, net profit attributable to shareholders ballooned 62% year-on-year to $640 million, according to Lenovo’s earnings report released on Wednesday. Revenue for Q4 2021 jumped 17% year-on-year to $20.1 billion.
Nearly 84% of quarterly revenue came from sales of PCs, tablets, smartphones and other smart devices, up 16% year-on-year to $17.6 billion.
Income from server sales and providing services for high-tech projects like data centers and smart cities accounted for 9% and 7% of revenue, respectively. Lenovo said that the server-related business earned an operating profit of $17 million in the fourth quarter, the first time it has logged a profit since its acquisition of IBM’s x86 server business in 2014.
