Lenovo boosted by ‘work from home’ culture

The world’s number one PC-maker, Lenovo Group, posted record quarterly revenue and profit as the Chinese firm continued to see benefits from the shift to working from home due to the pandemic, reports Caixin . In the three months through December, net profit attributable to shareholders ballooned 62% year-on-year to $640 million, according to Lenovo’s earnings report released on Wednesday. Revenue for Q4 2021 jumped 17% year-on-year to $20.1 billion.

Nearly 84% of quarterly revenue came from sales of PCs, tablets, smartphones and other smart devices, up 16% year-on-year to $17.6 billion.

Income from server sales and providing services for high-tech projects like data centers and smart cities accounted for 9% and 7% of revenue, respectively. Lenovo said that the server-related business earned an operating profit of $17 million in the fourth quarter, the first time it has logged a profit since its acquisition of IBM’s x86 server business in 2014.