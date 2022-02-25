Microsoft helping Chinese game developers expand overseas

US computing giant Microsoft is adding a new batch of workers in China in order to facilitate a push from Chinese video game studios and publishers to increase their overseas footprint through its Xbox, reports the South China Morning Post . The new team will help game developers in China “reach a wider global audience,” Rod Chang, senior director of Microsoft’s Asia Gaming department, said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Chang was lead producer for Xbox games’ State of Decay and Skulls of the Shogun, and director for Minecraft’s China edition, before he moved to overseeing the Asia Gaming department in 2019.

The new hires, reporting to Microsoft’s Xbox Gaming Ecosystem group, will include business strategy managers based in Shanghai, who will help local gaming partners release new content onto the console, according to job listings on the company’s website.