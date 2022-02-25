Tencent sets 2030 target for carbon neutrality

Chinese tech giant Tencent will reach carbon neutrality across its supply chain and operations by 2030, reports Reuters . The firm, whose businesses span the tech spectrum from messaging to games and cloud-based services, also revealed a commitment to using green power for all its electricity by the same date.

Tencent said it aimed to reduce energy consumption per unit of output in its operations and beef up use of renewable energy. It will engage in green power trading and explore investments in renewable energy projects, as well as adopt carbon offsets for some business segments, while promoting a low-carbon ethos to its consumers and businesses.

An internal review found the company’s total greenhouse gas emissions were equivalent to 5.111 million tonnes of carbon dioxide last year, it said.