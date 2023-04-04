ByteDance sales reach $80bn in 2022

ByteDance’s revenue surged more than 30% to surpass $80 billion in 2022, matching the tally at arch-rival Tencent Holdings after twin video platforms TikTok and Douyin drew eyeballs and advertisers from social media incumbents, reports the South China Morning Post .

The world’s most valuable private tech firm told its investors in a recent memo that revenue surged from around $60 billion in 2021, according to a person who saw the memo but asked to remain anonymous when discussing private information.

That double-digit growth topped most of the global internet leaders including Meta Platforms and Amazon.com. At the $80 billion mark, ByteDance’s top-line is now almost on par with that of WeChat operator Tencent, which raked in RMB 554.6 billion ($80 billion) last year. Representatives with ByteDance did not respond to a request for comment on its financials, which were first reported by The Information.