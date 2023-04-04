Moutai remains China’s most valuable brand

Premium baijiu producer Kweichow Moutai led China’s top brands in 2022, as consumer firms outperformed technology giants and social-media platforms during a volatile year, according to the latest Hurun brand rankings released on Monday, reports the South China Morning Post .

Shanghai-listed Kweichow Moutai was the most valuable Chinese brand for a fifth straight year, according to the 2022 Hurun Brands List. The liquor maker, which is also one of the most valuable stocks in the country, was the only brand on the list with value of more than RMB 1 trillion ($145.2 billion).

The liquor giant’s brand value—measured through openly available economic data and surveys among consumers—was equivalent to the total values of the next six brands that followed it on the list: Shenzhen-listed liquor maker Wuliangye Yibin, Shanghai Tobacco’s China Tobacco, ByteDance’s Douyin, WeChat and parent firm Tencent Holdings, and JD.com, Hurun said. The rankings have been calculated according to the market value of listed companies based on their stocks’ closing prices on July 29 last year, and their peers’ price-to-earnings ratios for private firms.