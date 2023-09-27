Cainiao and AliExpress to start ‘5-day global delivery’

Consumers in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and South Korea will now receive their parcels within five working days of placing an order on AliExpress, thanks to a joint initiative between Alibaba Group Holding’s international e-commerce platform and its Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, reports the South China Morning Post . That global five-day delivery service will soon expand to more countries after its initial run in those five markets, according to a statement from Cainiao on Tuesday.

Cainiao and AliExpress first revealed their plans for a speedy cross-border delivery service last June at the logistics unit’s annual summit in Hangzhou, where executives said the five-working-day conveyance would be 30% faster than the industry standard.

In Alibaba’s recent financial year to March, Cainiao was already handling the delivery of more than 4 million cross-border parcels on a daily basis.