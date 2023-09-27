Five Chinese tech giants reaching net zero could decarbonise quarter of Hang Seng

Five Chinese information and communication technology (ICT) giants – Alibaba, Baidu, China Mobile, Tencent and Xiaomi – could eliminate 2.5 times Hong Kong’s annual greenhouse gas emissions if they achieve net zero emissions, according to a study, reports the South China Morning Post .

The combined scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions from the five companies amounted to 87 million tonnes in financial year 2021-22, 2.5 times Hong Kong’s annual emission of 34.7 million tonnes in 2021, according to the non-profit organisation. Scope 1 covers emissions from sources owned or controlled by a company, while scope 2 and 3 are indirect emissions from purchased energy and those attributable to a company’s supply chain.

There are tremendous opportunities to decarbonise the internet sector, which China considers crucial to drive economic growth, while delivering its 2060 net-zero commitment, analysts at the think tank China Water Risk said in a report focused on these five Hong Kong-listed firms. Billions of dollars of green finance can be tapped to help with this transition, they added.