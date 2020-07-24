California inks another mask deal with China’s BYD for $316 million

Chinese carmaker BYD secured a $316 million contract to supply 420 million facemasks to California as the most populous US state struggles amid the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic, reported Caixin.

California placed the order, including 120 million N95 masks and 300 million surgical masks, to BYD, adding to the hundreds of millions the state already purchased from the Chinese company, according to Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

As of Wednesday, BYD delivered 200 million surgical masks and 150 million N95 masks to California, according to the state government.