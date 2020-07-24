China Everbright Trust suspended from financing trust business

Leading Chinese trust company China Everbright Trust was suspended from the financing trust business because its nonstandard credit business in the first half of 2020 exceeded a regulatory limit, reported Caixin.

Everbright Trust denied such a suspension, but some of its clients turned to other trust companies saying Everbright cannot fulfill its contracts, according to a Shanghai trust firm. In addition, Ever-bright applied to regulators Friday for a financing trust product but was turned down, a Caixin source close to the matter said.

Over the past several years, regulators have taken a series of measures to rein in the fastest-growing shadow banking sector. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission last month issued draft rules to cap trust companies’ total investments in nonstandard credit assets at 50% of the funds they raise from the public.