Canada Goose faces fresh China trouble

Canada Goose, a Canadian winterwear manufacturer, has become embroiled in a new controversy in China amid a clash over its return policies, with a consumer watchdog requiring meetings and other organizations accusing the coat-maker of “bullying” consumers, reports Reuters. The latest push-back against the premium down jacket maker comes only three months after the brand was fined for false advertising.
Canada Goose became a hot topic on Chinese social media in recent days over its handling of a case involving a customer who wanted a refund of her purchases amounting to RMB 11,400 yuan ($1,790.17) after finding quality issues.
She said she was told by Canada Goose that all products sold at its retail stores in mainland China were strictly non-refundable, according to her account which went viral online.
