Value of Hong Kong IPOs falls again

The value of new initial public offerings (IPOs) in Hong Kong have dropped this year, making it a unique case across the globe as worries continue over the prospects for China’s tech sector after Beijing severely curbed offshore share sales, reports the Financial Times . IPOs in Hong Kong have raised less than $26 billion this year, down 10% compared with 12 months ago and more than a fifth lower than 2020’s total, according to data from Dealogic. By comparison, global IPO fundraising has jumped 75% from last year’s total, with deals in New York alone rising to about $300 billion.

Bankers had expected Hong Kong to benefit from China’s regulatory clampdown on technology companies, which began immediately after ride-hailing group Didi Chuxing’s US listing in June and was initially expected to focus on New York.

But a lack of clarity from Beijing on plans for a new approvals regime for offshore listings has hampered efforts to divert flotations from Wall Street to the Asian financial hub.